PS Releases Free “Black Lives Matter” Theme For PS4

Sony is committed to supporting this movement towards the black race. The theme is available to all PS4 players through the PS Store.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has joined the Black Lives Matter social initiative. After the episodes of police violence against black citizens in the United States, the Japanese company has published a free theme for PS4 entitled #BlackLivesMatter, with which they extend their support for this movement, which reaches a political aspect of international concern.

Thus, all PlayStation 4 users can now download this theme totally free to show off on the home screen of their console this black background with three yellow bands on which the motto is read: black lives matter. All this with a raised fist superimposed on the lower part, the characteristic shield with which this support initiative is globalized.

How to Free Download Black Lives Matter Theme on PS4

To download the Black Lives Matter theme through browser 4, simply access this link (already available in PS Store Europe, it is for everyone), log in with our PlayStation Network account, click on “Add to cart” and proceed to the purchase, totally free. The theme has a weight of 3.34 MB and can be installed from the console through the theme selector, in Settings.

It is also possible to download it directly from a PS4 console. In this case, we will have to open the PS Store, enter the search engine “Black Lives Matter” and click on the static theme.

“Give your PlayStation 4 home screen a personal touch with a special theme and show your support for the Black Lives Matter movement. You can download themes to give the interface a new look with the background, icons and colors of your favorite game or style “, reads the description.

The future of the PlayStation universe now passes through PS5, which will go on sale this November 19 in Europe; a week earlier in the rest of the world. You can know here all the details of its renewed interface.



