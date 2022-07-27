PS Plus will Get 8 Yakuza Games This Year

While PlayStation Plus has evolved into a three-tier service, Sony continues to offer free monthly games within the Essential tier. PS Plus subscribers received Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon in July, and the August lineup looks no less exciting.

Earlier today, Sony confirmed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be added to PS Plus Essential next month. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Little Nightmares have joined Yakuza, so August looks like one of the best months for free PS Plus games in recent times. Immediately after this announcement, Sony published a new post confirming that more Yakuza games will appear on the PS Plus this year.

In addition to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to play the entire Kazuma Kiryu saga in 2022. Sony announces that Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will appear on PS Plus Extra and Premium next month. It should be noted that Yakuza Kiwami 1 and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are remakes of the first two games, and Yakuza 0 is a prequel to the series. Although all of them were released with positive reviews, many consider Yakuza 0 one of the best games of the franchise.

The release dates of the remaining games have not yet been determined, but they should take place sometime in 2022. Remasters of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 will be added to PS Plus Premium, so PS Plus Extra subscribers will have to upgrade. to the Premium level to play them. Unlike the Kiwami games, these are not remakes, and they will be played the same way as the PS3 originals. As a result, users may be overwhelmed by the difference in visual quality when they play Yakuza 3 Remastered after Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Sony will also add Yakuza 6: The Song of Life to the Extra and Premium levels later this year. Yakuza 6 is the last game starring Kazuma Kiryu, because with the launch of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, a new main character Ichiban Kasuga has appeared in the series. It has already been confirmed that Yakuza 8 is in development and continues the story of Ichiban.

This announcement means that the full core series of Yakuza games will be available to PS Plus subscribers depending on their membership level in 2022. It may also give Sony the opportunity to add other Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio games, such as Judgment and Lost Judgment, to PlayStation Plus sometime in the future.