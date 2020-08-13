PS Plus turns 10: all about the PlayStation online service

We review the history of PlayStation’s premium online service for its 10th anniversary, as well as all its current offers and benefits.

PlayStation Plus, PlayStation’s online service, celebrates its tenth anniversary and that is why we review the history of the service since its inception on June 29, 2010, the date of its worldwide launch, and its main features, but not without delving into everything it has for offering to current PS4 users. And it is that the advantages of PS Plus are very numerous, from the free games each month to access to the PS4 online game, in addition to discounts, saved in the cloud and much more, all from 8.99 euros per month along with the quarterly or annual subscription for 24.99 euros and 59.99 euros, respectively. Let’s see what PlayStation Plus has meant for the PlayStation community over the past decade and what it currently offers to its subscribers on PlayStation 4.

Play to another level with PlayStation Plus

PS Plus allows you to take full advantage of the full potential of PlayStation 4 thanks to access to online multiplayer modes of those titles that offer them among their game offerings; But Sony’s premium online service is not only limited to making online gaming easier for its subscribers, it also offers many other benefits to the player, from the Games of the Month to download on PS4 to numerous exclusive discounts on the PS Store, in addition to Reservations and exclusive benefits in the PlayStation 4 digital store, an area only for PS Plus subscribers with all the information of the service updated every day or up to 100 GB of cloud storage with the possibility of saving games more securely or follow the game on another PS4, in addition to the Share Play function, with which you can share your games or ask your PS Plus friends for help by controlling the game remotely.

A decade in numbers

PlayStation Plus started its online service on June 29, 2010 worldwide focusing its features on PlayStation 3, offering its subscribers different advantages such as a free game (Wipeout HD inaugurated the gifts section), the so-called minis (indie-cut games ), a PS One game (such as Destruction Derby), demos, discounts, DLC and dynamic themes, all exclusive to the service.

It was not until June 2012 that the benefit of the Games of the Month was added to PS Plus, an advantage that has been maintained since then and that offers PS Plus subscribers the possibility of downloading games for free on their console, already either on PS3 and PS Vita, simultaneously on PS3, PS Vita, and PS4 or on PS4 (currently), depending on the era in which the games were offered for each platform.



