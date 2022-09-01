PS Plus Premium Loses One of Its Best Games This Month

The Sony PlayStation Plus service has been expanded and now includes three levels. The highest level is PlayStation plus Premium, which gives subscribers access to a variety of retro games, as well as a variety of PS4 and PS5 games, as well as free monthly games. And Sony’s PlayStation Plus regularly replenishes the library with new game additions, and many other games will be added on September 20.

It will also be a sad day for the service September 20 will be a significant day for PS Plus Premium subscribers, it will also be a sad day for the service. With the open world from PlayStation Plus Premium, they will lose access to one of the highest—rated games – the Red Dead Redemption 2 open-world western from Rockstar 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a PS4 game that usually makes it part of the PS Plus Extra tier, but it has been available for streaming via PS Plus Premium as a leftover since the service was known as PlayStation Now. This is one of the most popular video games of all time, critics praise its impressive graphics, exciting plot and impressive sense of realism. Red Dead Redemption 2 received many awards in 2018 and remains one of the most popular games in the industry. The fact that it will be removed from the PlayStation Plus Premium lineup will definitely be a blow to the service, although many other highly rated games will remain available to play.

In fact, the other game with the highest rating of 2018, God of war, will still be able to be played by everyone who has a PS subscription plus a premium. In addition, many more new games will be added to PS Plus Premium on September 20. In total, PS plus premium subscribers will receive a whopping 17 new games that can be tried on September 20, so this should reduce the severity of the Red Dead. “Redemption 2”.

On September 20, the PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra levels will feature Alex Kidd’s games in Miracle World DX, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Deathloop, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Monster Energy Supercross, Invasion of Rabbits: The Interactive TV Show, Rayman Legends, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, Wanderer of Spirits: Farewell Edition and Watch Dogs 2.

This game should keep subscribers busy, but those who have subscribed to PS plus premium have several classic games that are also waiting for September 20. On this day, subscribers will be able to try the Bentley Hackpack, “Paradise Kingdom”, “Siphon Filter 2”, “Sly Collection”, “Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time” and the PSP version of Toy Story 3.