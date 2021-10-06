PS Plus: October 2021 Free Games Now Available For PS4 And PS5

PS Plus: PS4 or PS5 users who are subscribed to PS Plus can now claim the free games for the month of October 2021 for a limited time. Players subscribed to PS Plus on PS5 and PS4 can now download for free – at no additional cost to the subscription – the games offered by Sony throughout the month of October. From this October 5 to November 1, the Japanese company offers Hell Let Loose (PS5), Mortal Kombat X (PS4) and PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4); while in Spain and Portugal we have the three mentioned plus Probe: A Game Dev Experience (PS4, PS5, PS VR). We can now download them from our console or from the web portal by logging in with our PlayStation Network account.

Free PS Plus Games on PS4 and PS5 October 2021: Now Available

To download the titles we have two methods. The first, from a web browser. Just go to the official PS Store page, log in with our PSN account and add them to our library. It is essential that it be on the dates indicated below. The other method is identical but from our PS4 or PS5. We head to the PS Store and enter PS Plus. They will all be there waiting for us.

Hell Let Loose (PS5) – October 5 – November 1.

Mortal Kombat X (PS4; backward compatible with PS5) – October 5 – November 1.

PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4; backward compatible with PS5) – October 5 – November 1.

Probe: A Game Dev Experience (PS4 and PS5) – October 5 – November 1.