PS Plus: November 2021 Free Games Now Available for PS4 and PS5

PS Plus: PS4 or PS5 players subscribed to PS Plus can now download and enjoy the free games for the month of November 2021 for a limited time. Players subscribed to PS Plus on PS5 and PS4 can now download for free – at no additional cost to the subscription – the games offered by Sony throughout the month of November. From this November 2 to December 6, 2021, the Japanese company offers Knockout City (PS5 and PS4), First Class Trouble (PS5 and PS4) and Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4). In addition, those who have PlayStation VR can additionally download, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the device, these three games: The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, The Persistence and Until You Fall. We can now download them from our console or from the web portal by logging in with our PlayStation Network account.

Free PS Plus Games on PS4 and PS5 November 2021 – Available Now

To download the games mentioned we have two methods. The first, through a web browser. First, we have to access the official PS Store page, log in with our PSN account, go to the PS Plus section and add them to our library. It must be on the dates below. A second method is to do it from our PS4 or PS5. We enter the PS Store and access PS Plus.

Knockout City (PS5 and PS4) – From November 2 to December 7 at 11:00 (CET). You can download it here.

First Class Trouble (PS5 and PS4) – From November 2 to December 7 at 11:00 (CET). You can download it here.

Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4) – From November 2 to December 7 at 11:00 (CET). You can download it here.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners (PS VR; PS4 and PS5) – From November 2 to December 7 at 11:00 (CET). You can download it here.

The Persistence (PS VR; PS4 and PS5) – From November 2 to December 7 at 11:00 (CET). You can download it here.

Until You Fall (PS VR; PS4 and PS5) – From November 2 to December 7 at 11:00 (CET). You can download it here.