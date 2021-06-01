PS Plus: June 2021 Free Games Now Available for PS4 and PS5

PS Plus: If you are a PS4 or PS5 user and a member of the PS Plus subscription, you can now redeem for a limited time the free games of this month of June 2021. All PS Plus subscribers can now proceed to download the wave of free games available during the month of June 2021. Both PS4 and PS5 users will be able to expand their virtual collection with four titles, one of them repeats compared to last month. From June 1 to July 6, 2021, you can redeem Operation Tango, Star Wars: Squadrons, Virtua Fighter V, and Waves Out at no additional cost.

Free PS Plus Games on PS4 and PS5 June 2021 – Available Now

As we said, you have a limited window to get hold of the batch of free PS Plus games in June. Go to the PlayStation Store from any device (web, mobile application or from console) and click on the tab corresponding to the subscription. On the other hand, you can also search each game manually.

Here are the direct links to their profiles in the web version.

Operation Tango – Only on PS5 – You can download it here

Star Wars: Squadrons – Available on PS4 (compatible with PS5) – You can download it here

Virtua Fighter V – Available on PS4 (compatible with PS5) – You can download it here

Waves Out – Available on PS4 (compatible with PS5) – You can download it here

The prominent name of the selection goes through the title of Electronic Arts. Star Wars: Squadrons puts you at the controls of some of the most iconic ships in the Lucasfilm license, both in multiplayer combat and through its solo campaign. If you have a PlayStation VR device, you can fight as if you were inside the cockpit.

On the other hand, the PS Plus game exclusive to PS5 is Operation Tango, an asometric cooperative title in which you must join forces with a friend to collaborate in solving puzzles; If your friend is on PS4, you can play cross-play. Nor can we forget Virtua Fighter V, the return of the legendary SEGA fighting game, now visually renewed by the graphics engine currently used by the Yakuza franchise.