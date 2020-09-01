PS Plus games for September 2020 are now available

Street Fighter 5 and PUBG are the free PlayStation Plus games for the month of September; They are now available through the PS Store for subscribers.

Street Fighter 5 and PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds are now available for free on PlayStation 4 for users with an active PS Plus account. As we learned last week, after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in August, starting this September 1, the rotation of free games gives way to these two well-known productions.

How to download Street Fighter 5 on PlayStation 4 for free with PS Plus

Capcom’s quintessential fighting game of this generation of consoles, renewed from top to bottom over the last few seasons, is offered in the Arcade Edition version from September 1 to October 5, more than a month to download at PS Store and play online at no additional cost. Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition is part of Sony’s National League PlayStation titles.

To download it for free on PS4 it is necessary to log in to the PS Store and access this link on the aforementioned dates. [6.4 GB]



