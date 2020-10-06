PS Plus Free October PlayStation 4 Games Now Available

Sony made its October free games available to PS Plus subscribers. Offering the games called Need for Speed ​​Payback and Vampyr for free this month, Sony seems to promise PlayStation 4 players a full month of time.

PS Plus, the paid subscription system created by Japan-based technology giant Sony for PlayStation 4, made an impressive entry in October. Currently available for download in European countries, PS Plus free games from October will be available in the US and other regions later. The games can be played without any payment until the first days of November.

PlayStation officials recently made a statement, announcing the games that PS Plus subscribers can download for free in October. These games were Need for Speed ​​Payback, which can be purchased for TL 319 for PlayStation 4, and Vampyr, which is worth 284 TL. Both games seem to put a smile on the faces of PlayStation 4 owners.

Offered free of charge to PS Plus subscribers throughout October, Need for Speed ​​Payback is one of the popular games of the Need for Speed ​​series, which has become a phenomenon. Although it was released in 2017, the game, which managed to attract attention with its dynamics and graphical quality, is the kind of game that will give gamers a unique experience.

To say a few words about Vampyr, this game has a structure that RPG fans will love. In this game where you will return to London in 1918, you will be included in the story of a doctor named Jonathan Reid who turns into a vampire. The aim of the game is to create a cure for the flu spreading in London. But you can imagine how difficult this is for a vampire.



