PS Plus Free Games For June 2021 Announced

PS Plus June 2021 games, the subscription system of PlayStation consoles, have been announced. Here is the list of PS Plus free games ..

The June 2021 games of PS Plus, the subscription system brought exclusively to PlayStation consoles, have been announced. The service, which succeeds in attracting the attention of the users with the free games it brings every month, promises different experiences to the users this month.

PS Plus free games for June 2021 include Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Operation Tango. All games will be available as of June 1st.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Virtua Fighter 5, the remastered version of the legendary Sega fighting game, was the first of this month’s free games. Sony announced that the game will be released for free on PS Plus and will be added to the game collection on PlayStation Now from June. The game has a redesigned user interface and improved visuals.

Operation Tango

Operation Tango is a collaborative spy adventure game set in the near future. A Hacker or Agent takes place in the game, which is at its core to communicate and talk. This is why Tango requires both players to have a microphone. You can check out the trailer above to learn more:

Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars: Squadrons is a space-war game that was first released in October 2020. The game with single and multiplayer modes brings the classic Star Wars experience to your consoles. The game also includes a single-player story mode that tells about the aftermath of the movie Return of the Jedi.

While you are waiting for the June games to arrive, you can add May’s games to your list. Free games for May include Battlefield V, Stranded Deep, and Wreckfest. You can add these games to your library until 1 June.

When are the games valid?

Star Wars: Squadrons (available until July 5th)

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (valid until August 2)

Operation Tango (valid until July 5th)