PS Plus: free games announced with bonus PS5 surprise!

Big games will be available “free” to PS Plus subscribers this November. And above all, a well-known PS5 game will also be free for all the lucky ones who own the new Sony console!

Like every end of the month, we eagerly await the list of games that will be “free” for PS Plus subscribers for next month, namely the month of November. We must admit that this month of November was a little more mysterious than the others, since it is obviously the month of the release of the PS5, and especially of the new version PSPlus. Were we going to discover new free games, or the beginnings of the redesign for the PS Plus offering with the PS Plus collection presented by Sony? Obviously, things are not changing for this month of November, but we are still entitled to a nice surprise!

For example, in November, PS Plus subscribers will be entitled to the games Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition. Two excellent games available on PS4, but which will also be directly compatible for the PS5. In other words, you will already be able to nab them on your PS4 when the offer is available, and then transfer your account to PS5 and play it on your new console. But Hollow Knight and Middle-earth aren’t the only free games of the week, as Bugsnax, the popular PS5 game, will be the first free game for Sony’s new console! It will therefore be available from November 19 (release date of the PS5), until January 4, 2021. In the meantime, you can benefit from a great deal on a PSN card worth € 50 at this time. address.



