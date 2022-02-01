PS Plus: Free February 2022 Games Now Available For PS4 And PS5

PS Plus: PS4 or PS5 players subscribed to PS Plus can now download and enjoy free games for the month of February 2022 for a limited time. Players subscribed to PS Plus on PS5 and PS4 can now download for free – at no additional cost to the subscription – the games offered by Sony for the entire month of February 2022. From February 1 to February 28, the company Japanese offers Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5), Tiny Tina Storms the Dragon Dungeon: A Unique Adventure (PS4) and UFC 4 (PS4) at no additional cost. We can now download them from our console or from the web portal by logging in with our PlayStation Network account.

Free PS Plus games on PS4 and PS5 for February 2022: now available

To be able to download the games included in PS Plus during this month of February we have two methods. The first of them, do it from a web browser. It will be enough to access the official PS Store page, log in with our PSN account, go to the PS Plus section and add them to our library. It is important that we do so on the dates below. On the other hand, we have a second method, which is simpler and faster: claim them from our PS4 or PS5. We enter the PS Store and access PS Plus with our PSN account started.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5) — From February 1 to March 1 at 11:00 CET. You can download it here.

Tiny Tina Storms the Dragon’s Dungeon: A Unique Adventure (PS4) — February 1 to March 1 at 11:00 CET. You can download it here.

UFC 4 (PS4) — From February 1 to March 1 at 11:00 CET. You can download it here.