PS Plus for August has Plants Vs. Zombies, Hunter’s Arena and More

PS Plus: During the early hours of this Saturday (24), Sony may have leaked the three free PS Plus games for the month of August, which has Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 on PS4, and Hunter’s Arena on PS5. The games will be available for download on the 3rd of August.

For those who don’t know, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is the third title in the competitive multiplayer franchise, putting players in the roles of plants and zombies with multiple classes à la Battlefield; Tennis World Tour, as the name implies, is one of the only tennis sports games on the market; Hunter’s Arena is a fast-paced action game that mixes melee combat into a very different battle royale. Check out:

The list has yet to be officially released, but apparently it was leaked too soon and insider Wario64 published the print. So there are still chances that the games aren’t those. As usual, Plus games come with two PS4 titles and one PS5 title.

So, what did you think of the games? Will they be the official free games for the month of August from PS Plus? Leave your comment below!