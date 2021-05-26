PS Plus Features Star Wars Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5 and More; Look

PS Plus: Sony unveiled today (26) the list of free PS Plus games for the month of June, which have Star Wars: Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown and Operation: Tango. All games can be played on PS4 and PS5, with the exception of Operation: Tango, which can only be redeemed on PS5 by Plus members (but it has a PS4 version, it just won’t be free for service subscribers).

The June games for the PlayStation subscription service had leaked yesterday, and the rumor was correct. For those unfamiliar, Star Wars: Squadrons is a campaign and multiplayer game in the Star Wars universe that puts players in the role of pilots of the Resistance and the Empire; Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is a remake of the franchise’s fighting game released in 2007 and is exclusive to PS4; finally, Operation: Tango is a cooperative adventure game in which two players must perform secret missions as spies. Check out:

PS+ June lineup confirmed:

•Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

•Star Wars: Squadrons

The PSN update takes place every Tuesday, so the new PS Plus games for June are expected to reach subscribers on June 1st.