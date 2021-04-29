PS Plus Features Battlefield 5, Wreckfest and Stranded Deep; Look

PS Plus: Today (28), Sony unveiled the free games for PS Plus subscribers in May, which features Wreckfest on PS5, Battlefield V and Stranded Deep on PS4. It is worth remembering that the Wreckfest version will already be optimized for the new generation.

For those unfamiliar, Wreckfest (PS5) is a racing game with elements of destruction racing that has gained prominence in recent months; Battlefield V (PS4) is the last major release of the EA franchise and features a campaign in World War II and an explosive multiplayer of up to 64 players; finally, Stranded Deep (PS4) is a survival game in which you must fight for your life after falling from a plane crash in the Pacific Ocean. Check out:

All games will be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers starting next Tuesday (4). According to Sony, Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die LasT will be the new generation version for PS5, which has improved graphics, uses DualSense and uses the SSD for faster loading. There is no information as to whether PS4 owners will be able to take advantage of the older generation version.

So, what did you think of the PS Plus games of May? Did you like it? I expected more? Leave your comment below!