PS Plus Extra will add 5 Ubisoft Games Next Week

Next week, five Ubisoft games will be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium levels. Sony’s templates when it comes to a standard PlayStation Plus subscription are well established at the moment, but PS Plus Extra and Premium are fairly new, and fans are still learning how it all works. At the moment, it seems that new PS Plus Extra and Premium games will be added around the middle of each month, and this scheme is maintained for the September 2022 offers that will appear on September 20 for PS4 and PS5.

The new PS Plus Extra and Premium games for September 2022 consist of a variety of titles, ranging from AAA level games to small indie projects. There should be something for everyone in the new batch of games for PS Plus Extra and Premium, but there will be a lot of interesting things for Ubisoft fans when new additions are added to the lineup on September 20.

On September 20, five Ubisoft games will be added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium levels, and fans will be able to check them out on PS4 and PS5. From September 20, Ubisoft fans with PS Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions can play Assassin’s Creed Origins, Rabbids Invasion for free: The Interactive TV Show, Rayman Legends, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and Watch Dogs 2.

Ubisoft games are coming to PS Plus

Assassin’s Creed Origins Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show Rayman Legends Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Watch Dogs 2

Of these, the headliner may be Assassin’s Creed Origins. Assassin’s Creed Origins was first released in 2017 and received mostly positive reviews from critics, with many calling it one of the best games in the long-running franchise. Assassin’s Creed Origins is a game that has started adding more role—playing features to the series, laying the groundwork for what will appear in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

While Assassin’s Creed Origins is the headliner, another notable new Ubisoft game that will be released on PS Plus Extra and Premium on September 20 is Rayman Legends. Rayman Legends is one of the 2D platformers with the highest rating over the last decade, which is usually considered the culmination of the series. Rayman Legends supports co-op play for up to four players, so those who like local co-op games can go through the whole game with friends.

These additions will mean that many other Ubisoft games will be easily available to play through various subscription services. There were rumors that Ubisoft+ would appear on consoles at some point, but nothing official has been announced on this score, and if this is true, then it would be counterproductive for the company to offer its games for services such as PS Plus. Fans will have to wait and see if Ubisoft+ will ever appear on consoles, but for now there are plenty of games from the publisher that they can enjoy through PS Plus Extra and Premium.