PS Plus Extra subscriber has compiled a list of local joint games

The release of the Sony games catalog for the new PlayStation Plus levels has opened access to dozens of games for subscribers. The most difficult part of accessing such a large library of games for PS4 and PS5 is to sort it out and find exactly the right game to play. In turn, community members are helping PlayStation Plus subscribers figure out some of the subgenres that Sony may have missed. In one particular example, a Reddit user created a list of games that support local multiplayer mode.

Reddit user particiv2 shared a message in the PlayStationPlus subreddit, which, in his opinion, contains all the local multiplayer games included in the PlayStation Plus Extra games library. Particiv2 says they are “big fans” of playing games on the couch with friends, and felt the need to make a list since Sony didn’t offer it as a filter option. Thus, PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers can relatively easily find a local multiplayer game.

The list is divided into two different sections. One section is dedicated to sports games, as many of them include local multiplayer modes, and the other section contains everything else. The sports section includes games such as NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, PGA Tour 2K21 and Tour de France 2021. There are also racing games including TrackMania Turbo, NASCAR Heat 5 and MX vs ATV All Out. Some unusual games are also variants, for example, Chess Ultra. PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers are offered a wide selection of sports games.

Couch Co-op Games — Catalog of games for PS Plus from PlayStationPlus

Unsportsmanlike and racing games are all the more diverse. There are such fighting games as Mortal Kombat 11, Nidhogg 2, Dead or Alive 5 and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid. Cooperative local multiplayer games include Trine 4, Overcooked 2, Terraria and Human Fall Flat. There are also local arcade-style multiplayer games, such as Crash Bandicoot 4.

It’s a pity that Sony doesn’t offer a filter for local multiplayer games in its PlayStation Plus Extra menus. Co-op play on the couch and multiplayer games seem to be a very clear area of his library that will be of interest to subscribers. Of course, by creating this list, particiv2 is doing its part to encourage Sony to consider adding just such a filter in the future.

These and other games are currently available to those who have a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription or a higher level — PlayStation Plus Premium. After subscribing, they are available for free download and playback. There are no restrictions on which games from the library can be downloaded, how many can be downloaded at a time, and the like. PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers just need to know which games they need, local multiplayer mode or something else.