PS Plus Extra loses the game on July 19

Sony’s updated PlayStation Plus subscription service offers undeniable value, giving gamers access to hundreds of modern and retro games for a relatively small monthly fee. PlayStation Plus subscribers can choose from three levels, with PS Plus Extra basically operating as a now-defunct PlayStation Now service. This gives players access to a large catalog of games that they can stream and download, although titles are constantly appearing and disappearing, rather than staying forever for subscribers.

The game rarely leaves the PS Plus Extra line compared to competitors, but this is not uncommon. Earlier this month, Shadow Warrior 3 left PS Plus Extra, which was important as it was the first PlayStation Now game of the first day. And now another game will be removed from the PS Plus Extra lineup in the very near future, so anyone who wants to check it out should do so while they still can.

From July 19, PS Plus Extra subscribers will no longer have access to Syberia. Syberia is a classic adventure game created by Benoit Sokal and is part of a long series of similar games with a narrative plot. The Syberia version, which is scheduled to be released from PS Plus Extra on July 19, is a re-release of the PlayStation 3 game originally released in 2014, a full 12 years after the initial release.

Syberia won’t be the last game to be removed from PS Plus Extra. In August, two more games will be removed from the PS Plus Extra line, with both games appearing on August 31. NBA 2K22 and WRC 10 are PS Plus Extra games that will be removed on August 30th, so sports games might want to check them out while they are still available to play through PS Plus Extra.

On September 20, PS Plus Extra loses one of the most notable games currently available to play on the service, as Red Dead Redemption 2 is being removed on this day. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most popular video games of all time, so its removal from the PS Plus Extra library can be a big blow. Of course, you can play many other noteworthy games through PS Plus Extra, but few can resist RDR2.

And finally, on October 17, the original Red Dead Redemption will be removed, as well as its separate extension Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare. Unfortunately, these games have been removed from PS Plus Extra, but the good news is that subscribers have a lot of advance notifications to prepare.