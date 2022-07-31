PS Plus Extra Loses One Game in August 2022

The expansion of the Sony PS Plus service by including new Extra and Premium levels seems to have been successful. In short, PS Plus Essential is PS Plus, as before, PS Plus Extra provides access to a library of games for PS4 and PS5, and Premium expands this library with games for PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3, among other advantages.

Indeed, while PS Plus Essential works as usual, Extra and Premium have set the bar high for services. The July 2022 PS Plus Extra and Premium releases included a total of 18 games, including the viral first-day hit Stray. Of course, like its competitor Xbox Game Pass, it goes without saying that games will eventually leave the service. It hasn’t lost too much yet because it’s at the beginning of its lifting cycle, and it’s likely that adding will always outpace removing. However, fans should know that PS Plus Extra is losing one game in August 2022.

According to the PlayStation Store, Killzone Shadow Fall will be removed from PS Plus Extra on August 11 at 9:00 Pacific Time. Until then, fans will have time to claim the game, but they should know that this is not a temporary removal or something like that. Instead, Killzone Shadow Fall is being removed on August 11 because its online services close on August 12.

From August 12, all network functions, services and game modes of Killzone Shadow Fall, including the popular intercept mode, will no longer be available. Owners of Killzone Shadow Fall will still be able to play the game in offline single-player modes, but, of course, such a solution dramatically reduces the viability of the game even on a service such as PS Plus Extra. Of course, at the time of writing this article, this gives fans almost two weeks to enjoy the game, but after that only offline options will remain.

PS Plus subscribers should still expect a lot of additions next month. PS Plus Essential games for August 2022 have already been announced and include Tony Hawk’s Pro Skate 1 + 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Little Nightmares. The PS Plus Extra and Premium games for August 2022 have not yet been announced, but they will be released sometime in the middle of the month and released shortly after.

PS Plus subscribers receive several games monthly.