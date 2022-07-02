PS Plus Extra Loses 2 Games This Month

Sony has completely revamped its PlayStation Plus subscription service, combining it with PlayStation Now to create three new tiers. There’s PS Plus Essential, which has always existed as PS Plus, and then there’s PS Plus Extra and Premium. PS Plus Extra has all the benefits of a standard subscription, as well as additional games that were available through PlayStation Now, and PS Plus Premium also offers a variety of retro games to choose from.

The PS Plus Extra line of games works differently than the free PS Plus games that subscribers can claim every month. As with PlayStation Now, PS Plus Extra games appear and disappear, and subscribers cannot request their preservation for their collection. Because of this, two games are due to leave the PS Plus Extra lineup at the end of this month.

Shadow Warrior 3 is leaving PS Plus Extra on July 5. Shadow Warrior 3 is a first—person shooter, the latest installment of the popular Shadow Warrior series. Shadow Warrior 3 was the first PlayStation Now game, and it seemed like Sony was using it to test how it could better compete with the Xbox Game Pass. Of course, this was before the PS Plus update.

Additional games for PS Plus, which will be released in July 2022

Shadow Warrior 3 — July 5 Syberia — July 19

Shadow Warrior 3 is not the only game to be removed from PS Plus Extra in July 2022. Syberia will also be removed from the lineup, the date of its removal is currently scheduled for July 19. Syberia is a series of adventure games that has received mostly positive reviews. therefore, anyone interested in this genre should definitely check it out while it is still available. PlayStation Plus subscribers should have enough time to complete it before it is removed from PS Plus Extra on July 19.

Shadow Warrior 3 and Syberia are the only two games leaving PS Plus Extra in July, but there are other exceptions on the horizon. While PS Plus Extra subscribers shouldn’t worry about removing the vast majority of PS Plus Extra games at any point in the near future, all Red Dead Redemption series will be removed by the end of the year. Red Dead Redemption 2 is being removed on September 20, and the original Red Dead Redemption and its popular standalone expansion Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare are being removed on October 17.