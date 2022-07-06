PS Plus Extra has a lot of great local cooperative games to play

This year, Sony has graced its subscription gaming offering by combining PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus into a single service divided into three levels. For players who just need access to play online multiplayer games with friends, there is PS Plus Essential, and PS Plus Extra also offers gamers a large catalog of PS4 and PS5 games that can be downloaded and played. Finally, the highest level is PlayStation Plus Premium or Deluxe, which features a catalog of classic games from the PS3, PS1 and PSP era that can be streamed or downloaded.

For PS Plus Extra subscribers, the library is almost too extensive to be exhausted, and it gives gamers a great opportunity to immerse themselves in genres they would otherwise never consider. Interestingly, there is currently a good selection of local cooperative games that encourage gamers to enjoy the gameplay with their friends. From platformers to simulators, almost every genre has a little bit of something.

The best local cooperative games on PS Plus Extra

Before Dreams, the bread and butter of Media Molecule was LittleBigPlanet, a franchise with a cute mascot with button eyes named Sekboy. LittleBigPlanet is a platformer that differs in that it focuses on user—generated content and allows players to create their own levels and share them with other players. LittleBigPlanet 3 is available on PS Plus Extra, and its co-op game allows up to four players to play together locally and work as a team to complete levels.

At first glance, the redesigned games may seem simple, but, as it soon becomes clear, they can become as complex as a mathematical equation and as frustrating as a puzzle. The games are culinary simulators in which players manage a restaurant and serve dishes to crowds of eager customers. Speed and efficiency are key factors, and it’s very easy for something to go wrong and lead to chaos. Fortunately, Overcooked 2 has a local cooperative in which players can team up to four people to share the load.

For gamers who are looking for a unique and elusive feeling of moving heavy objects in video games, there are two games on PS Plus Extra that are just perfect. Moving Out is a moving simulator in which gamers have to carry furniture and other household items without breaking or damaging them. Fortunately, thanks to a local cooperative, friends can help. There is also a completely reliable delivery service where players team up with three other friends. However, thanks to some shaky physics, things can quickly get pretty silly. This is definitely a game worth looking into to have fun and laugh with friends.

There are many local cooperative games that are worth a try

Of course, the above games are not the only local cooperative games offered for PS Plus Extra, and other games worth paying attention to include: Alienation, Darksiders: Genesis, Death Squared, Fury Unleashed, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, Magicka. 2, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition and Vikings: Wolves of Midgard. In addition, the library is not static, and new local cooperative games are likely to be added in the future.

It may seem to many that the era of local cooperative games has long come to an end. However, PS Plus Extra proves that there are still plenty of gamers who want to play games together on the same couch. By increasing their PS Plus Premium subscription, players will also get access to additional classic local cooperative games such as Metal Slug 3 and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.