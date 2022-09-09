PS Plus Extra Adds 3 Great Local Cooperative Games This Month

PlayStation Plus Extra, Sony’s second-largest PlayStation Plus subscription tier, is due to add three local co-op games on September 20. Now Sony has installed a template for updating its PS Plus Extra and Premium lines around the middle of the month, and September 2022 will be no exception. On September 20, the PS Plus Extra library will be updated again, this time with at least three local collaborative games for higher-level PlayStation Plus subscribers.

On September 20, PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will be able to try out Rayman Legends, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition with their subscriptions. All three games are notable in that they were well received by both fans and critics, received good reviews and special praise for their integration into the joint game. Moreover, all three games have the support of a local cooperative, which is always appreciated nowadays, when the vast majority of games adhere only to network options.

Rayman Legends is the headliner of new local cooperative games that will appear on PS Plus Extra on September 20. Having received widespread critical acclaim during its initial release in 2013, Rayman Legends is considered one of the best platformers of the last decade. . The whole game can be played in a local cooperative with up to four players, with lots of collectibles and hidden content for hunting.

Collaborative games for PS Plus, September 2022

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, meanwhile, is a co-op beat ’em up based on the Scott Pilgrim vs comic book series. The World. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game was infamous for once being excluded from the list of digital stores, but Ubisoft revived it for modern platforms. It retells the story of the comic book under the guise of the classic arcade game beat ’em up, and also includes RPG elements. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game has received mostly positive reviews, and, like in Rayman Legends, it can be played by up to four people at the same time.

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition is a completely different beast than Rayman Legends and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game. While these games are action—oriented, Spiritfarer is a more laid-back, relaxed gameplay in which players look after spirits on a boat. Two players can play the game together: one player controls the main character Stella, and the second player plays for her cat Narcissus. The co-op partner can do almost all the same things as the first player, so even if he plays for a cat, he can make the same contribution to the game.