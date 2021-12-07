PS Plus: December 2021 Free Games Now Available for PS4 and PS5

PS Plus: PS4 or PS5 players with an active PS Plus account can now download the six free games for the month of December 2021 for a limited time. Users subscribed to PS Plus on PS5 and PS4 can now download for free – at no additional cost to the subscription – the games included in the service for this month of December 2021. From this December 7 to January 4, 2022 at 11:00 (CET), the Japanese firm offers its members Godfall: Challenger Edition (PS4 and PS5), Mortal Shell (PS4) and LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4). To these titles must be added the three PlayStation VR games that were also offered last November: The Persistence, The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall. We can now download them from our PS4, PS5 console or from the PlayStation web portal after logging in with our PSN account.

Free PS Plus Games on PS4 and PS5 December 2021 – Available Now

To get the titles available this December with PS Plus we have two methods. The first, claim them from a web browser. To begin, we have to access the official PS Store page, log in with our PSN account, go to the PS Plus section and add them to our library. It is essential that it be on the dates below. A second method is simpler: download them from our PS4 or PS5. Simply enter the PS Store and access the PS Plus tab.