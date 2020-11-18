PS Plus Collection on PS5; all games, price

A total of 20 PlayStation 4 titles, some with upgrades, available to all PS5 players subscribed to PS Plus for free.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition arrive in stores in Europe (Spain included) this November 19. The new generation of Sony consoles begins and does so accompanied by a greater incentive for players subscribed to PS Plus: the PS Plus Collection. We are talking about a collection of 20 defining titles from the PlayStation 4 catalog, many of them exclusive, that we can enjoy totally free on PS5 if we have an active PlayStation Plus account. Let’s know all the details.

What is PS Plus Collection and how does it work

The procedure is very simple. Do you have a PSN account subscribed to PS Plus? Agree. Do you have a PS5? If the answer is yes to both questions, you have the PS Plus Collection. It’s as simple as heading to the PS Store, accessing the PS Plus section and taking a look at all the games (a total of 20, for now) in the collection. Some of them can be run with improvements (Game Boost) and others even at 60 FPS.

How to Download PS Plus Collection Games on PS5

Downloading the 20 games from the PS Plus Collection to our PlayStation 5 is very simple, but first of all, be sure that the PS5 account of our console is subscribed to PS Plus. If so, the steps are very simple.

Turn on your PS5 and go to the PS Plus section in the main menu (the yellow + icon) Enter, you will see that there are no loading times. Go to the Explore section. There you will see several categories: PS4 Game of the Month, PS5 Game of the Month, PS Plus Collection … We click on PS Plus Collection and we will see the 20 titles included (the complete list is left below). Select the games you want and download them; When the download is finished you can run them as long as you stay subscribed to PS Plus. Make sure you have free space. PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition have 825 GB on their SSD storage disk (667 GB usable).



