PS Plus Collection for PS5, more games to come?

PS Plus Collection is one of the main incentives for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition players who are considering subscribing to PS Plus. Apart from the games they receive for free each month, the players who subscribe to this loyalty service receive with the new Sony console a collection of 20 “defining” games from the PlayStation 4 catalog, all of them backward compatible – some with improvements. The question that many are asking is whether that collection will have more titles in the future. Sony has to value it.

Speaking to the British media GQ Magazine, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, when asked if PS Plus Collection will remain forever as a single collection of 20 video games, the answer is clear: “Let’s wait and see how everything receives the world the PS Plus Collection ”. At this time, they have not decided how they are going to proceed; if they will make periodic changes as in PS Plus or if it will be handled as it is now. “You know, what games are being played and how much are being played, before making any decisions.”

“We believe that it will be a great acquisition tool for users,” he asserts. “If you’ve never owned a PS4 and you get a PS5, you’re directly getting a PS4,” adds Ryan, given that the PS5’s backward compatibility with PS4 is 99%; in fact, the library of games (physical and digital) includes all those of both consoles, as if there were a PS4 within the new generation.

Recommendations of PS Plus Collection games to enjoy on PS5

With the aim that you can fully enjoy the collection of PS Plus Collection games, from MeriStation we collect in this article 8 titles more than recommended for your first days with the console. One of the criteria chosen is the improvements, since works like Monster Hunter World, InFamous: Second Son or God of War can be executed at 60 FPS without giving up graphic options or the highest resolution.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are already available worldwide, Spain included, for 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively. However, the stock is very limited and the reserves are exhausted. We recommend consulting this article to know the status of availability of units in each of the main chain stores.



