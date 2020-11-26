PS Plus Collection: can ban accounts for third parties

Since purchasing a PS5 is not such a simple task, players are looking for other ways to gain extra benefits, abusing a “flaw” in the PS Plus Collection. Whoever is logging into other accounts on the console to claim the service’s games for other people (usually on PS4), runs the risk of being banned for up to 2 months – the devices that facilitate trembling are being banned permanently.

According to a report by Nmia, a Chinese gaming blog, PlayStation Network has a defense mechanism that protects the console from being abused: “when there are more than 50 different accounts logged on to a console and make purchases in the store in another region, the system will detect and determine that it has been hacked. The account will be banned for 2 months, while the console will be banned permanently “.

The benefits of the PS Plus Collection include more than 20 free games from the service where the only requirement is to have a subscription. There are some players, especially in Hong Kong, China, reporting that their accounts were temporarily banned after asking a friend to do the trick.

As a way of attracting players to the new generation, the PS Plus Collection is a new benefit for conventional PS Plus subscribers, and best of all, at no additional cost to PS5 users – just the subscription fee.

The PlayStation 5 is now available worldwide and was the best selling console at Sony’s launch.



