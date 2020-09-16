PS Plus Collection announced: Game Pass rival coming

Perhaps the most striking part of Sony’s PlayStation 5 event today was the new subscription service PlayStation Plus Collection. The PS Plus Collection, which is brought as a rival to Microsoft’s Game Pass service, looks very interesting.

The most popular games of PlayStation 4 will be offered free of charge in the PS Plus Collection service. The published video showed games such as God of War, Bloodborne, Spider-Man, The Last of Us Remastered, Battlefield 1 and Resident Evil 7. The full list of games has not been published yet.

PS Plus Collection will be available with the release of PlayStation 5. When you get the PS5 it seems like a very good option if you haven’t played the games of the previous generation.



