Next month will be an extra special month for PlayStation Plus members. More information about the November games and PlayStation Plus Collection was shared as we approached the PS5 launch.

PS Plus Collection and November games have been announced!

In November, PlayStation Plus members will have two PS4 action adventure games, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, which will be released on Tuesday, November 3. In addition, Bugsnax game will be added to these games when PS5 is released starting from November 12.

Bugsnax (PS5 version) will be available to PlayStation Plus members from Thursday, November 12 through Monday, January 4, 2021. Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition games will be available to PS Plus members from Tuesday, November 3 to Monday, November 30.

PlayStation Plus Collection games

PlayStation Plus members will be able to take advantage of the PlayStation Plus Collection, a special offer on the PS5 console. PS5 console owners with PlayStation Plus will be able to use and play specially selected PS4 games that define the generation, such as Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

Here are the games available in the PlayStation Plus Collection:

– Bloodborne

– Days Gone

– Detroit: Become Human

– God of War

– Infamous Second Son

– Ratchet and Clank

– The Last Guardian

– The Last of Us Remastered

– Until Dawn

– Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

– Batman: Arkham Knight

– Battlefield 1

– Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

– Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

– Fallout 4

– Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

– Monster Hunter: World

– Mortal Kombat

– Persona 5

– Resident Evil 7 Biohazard



