PS Plus Collection, a lesson that adds meaning to service

A great welcome letter to PS5 that adds value to PS Plus and enriches the experience of those who missed the PS4 catalog.

I’ve been wondering for months whether the existence of PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold for the next generation really makes sense; that the payment key to play online is already rusty and that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the answer to all my questions. For this reason, PS Plus Collection seems to me a more than valid solution on the part of the Japanese firm, which has compiled twenty “defining” titles from the PS4 catalog – many of them exclusive – at no additional cost as long as we are subscribed.

PS Plus ensures a smooth transition between generations

It is no longer difficult for me to understand the existence of PlayStation Plus, because it serves as a hybrid of both concepts: it takes part of what makes Xbox Game Pass irresistible and reinforces the idea of ​​the loyalty program of PS4 and PS5.

Let’s think about it. Actually, who is really interested in this collection of twenty games is the user who did not have PlayStation 4; the one who does not know what Uncharted 4 is, the one who may not have enjoyed God of War, Bloodborne or Ratchet & Clank, to whom the name of “defining” suits them like a glove.

For me and for all of us who have had the opportunity to play practically all of them, either for work or economic capacity, it will be a backup, a way of knowing that the day we have PS5 at home we will be able to release it with Astro’s Playroom and, if we are PS Plus, we will also take Bugsnax and that lineup of twenty great games.

I have been very skeptical, also critical, of PS Plus, for being light years away as an à la carte service from what Xbox Game Pass offers; but this alternative at least brings that concept of quality library closer to PlayStation players, who deserved it.

Strong competition was needed for PS Plus to reformulate

We do not need culprits, but solutions. It is clear that Microsoft’s strategy is the one that has set off the alarms in the Japanese firm: it was necessary to respond to a service without any equivalent to the height. There is still a lot of room for improvement, and here are my ideas to change the PS Plus Collection from a welcome gift to life insurance: add titles to it on a regular basis.

It is curious that in PS Plus Collection, despite having great aces, some references are also left in the way. Not a trace, of course, of newcomers, still sold at full price, like Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 2. Now, what about Gran Turismo Sport? What if in the future Marvel’s Spider-Man joins the equation?

I would not like this suggestion to be interpreted as an example of greed, but rather a long-term perspective. Either here or as a monthly PS Plus gift in the future, the greatest hits of PS4 cannot be forgotten when they are repeatedly offered at the price of a movie ticket. For that, incorporating them into the PS Plus Collection or giving them away in an eventual empty month of releases can serve as a reminder to all PS4 and PS5 users that they must continue to trust, that their doubts disappear.

I wouldn’t want to forget about Bugsnax and Destruction AllStars, two of those that piqued my curiosity because of their eccentricity. Giving them away instead of asking us to pay for them in full – or almost full – is just as interesting.

Times have changed, the ways of keeping some productions sustainable have changed. If Xbox Game Pass is known to be sustainable, not only because of what its top executives claim but also because of cases like Descenders, it is that there is an alternative path.

Perhaps, surely, Destruction AllStars for € 79.99 was crazy, without detracting from the possible quality of the proposal, and I think rectifying is wise. Again, I sense a desire in Sony to do things well, not to stumble again on the same stones as before. The position of dominance is not eternal, you have to maintain it, and Xbox has been doing things very well for a long time.

When there is competition, we all win. PS Plus needed reasons to continue to trust its monthly payment. I don’t know how long the enthusiasm for PS Plus Collection will last, but as a welcome letter it’s impeccable. Yes yes



