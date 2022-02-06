PS Plus, Cheaper Than Ever: The Best Time To Make The Leap

PS Plus: The service to play online and receive great games every month is on sale: 50% on your 3-month subscription for new users, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. PS Plus is Sony’s user subscription service, which allows PS4 and PS5 gamers to enjoy online play of titles on those platforms and access many member benefits, such as multiple games at no additional cost per month. to month The offer of games has been varied and of quality, and the data indicates this: during 2021, users were able to enjoy 40 titles with a total value of more than 1,200 euros. All with a simple subscription that also allows you to play the best multiplayer platforms online.

That’s why PS Plus offers a lot for very little: in addition to online features, users have extra discounts on PS Store offers (there are currently many interesting titles on sale, such as GOTY 2021, It Takes Two) and they have other advantages, such as saved games in the cloud, exclusive content for games like Warzone, GTA 5 or Fortnite, and much more.

For example, this month we can already download the games from the service: Planet Coaster, Tiny Tina Assaults the Dragon’s Dungeon, UFC 4 and NeonHAT.

3 months of PS Plus for less than 13 euros

In this sense, the great offer that is currently in force is a bombshell: PS Plus for three months for less than 13 euros: only €12.49. A price that reduces the usual rate by 50% and is designed for new users who are not members of the service.

It can be obtained through the PS Store until February 13, and it is the best way to get into a huge catalog, new offers and exclusive content for very little. If you try it, surely you will repeat.

In addition, the facilities to acquire this promotion are also in the purchase format. You can get wallet cards on Amazon through this link, look for a 20 euro card (or one of 10 and another of 5) and, with it in our possession, go to the PS Store and redeem the balance to later buy the 3 months of PS Plus at 50%.