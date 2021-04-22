PS Plus can win video service integrated into the subscription

PS Plus may be close to winning a video service integrated with the subscription. According to an image leaked on the Polish PlayStation website, the service would start operating from this Friday (22) until the same date in 2022.

The ad was posted and quickly removed, however, it stayed long enough for the Video Games Chronicle website to print out the advertisement. She describes the service as PlayStation Video and would make Sony Pictures films like Jumanji, Venon and the latest Spider-Man features available to her subscribers.

So far, Sony has not commented on the matter. The way is to wait until tomorrow and see if the service will materialize.