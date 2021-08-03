PS Plus: August 2021 Free Games Now Available for PS4 and PS5

PS Plus: PS4 or PS5 users who are subscribed to PS Plus can now claim for a limited time the free games of this month of August 2021. All players subscribed to PS Plus on PS5 and PS4 can now download for free – at no additional cost to the subscription – the games offered by Sony for the month of August. From this August 3 until next September 6, all members who have an active PlayStation Plus subscription can add the following games to their library, available forever as long as we maintain an active membership.

Free PS Plus Games on PS4 and PS5 August 2021 – Available Now

So, PS Plus players can now access Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4), Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4), Hunter’s Arena: Legends (PS4 and PS5) and The Five Covens (PS4, only Spain and Portugal). Those that are marked only as PS4 can also play from PS5 thanks to the backward compatibility of the new home console of the Japanese firm.

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4) – From August 3 to September 6. You can download it here.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4) – From August 3 to September 6. You can download it here.

Hunter’s Arena Legends (PS4 and PS5) – From August 3 to September 6. You can download it here.

The Five Covens (PS4) – From August 3 to September 6. You can download it here.