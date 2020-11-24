PS Plus and PS Now will have “cool stuff” coming up

The CEO of PlayStation anticipates that they are preparing news for their two types of subscription, although he does not specify what exactly it is.

PS5 is already on sale worldwide, although its availability is very limited. There are more gamers wanting to get a PlayStation 5 than the offer available in stores, a situation that Sony itself is aware. He is also aware that the community demands changes, improvements, in both PS Plus and PS Now, so that he can compete head-to-head with Xbox Game Pass. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, says there are “cool things” on the way.

During a meeting with GQ Magazine, Ryan made clear the importance of both subscriptions in his business: “PS Now and PS Plus are very important to us today,” he begins by saying. “This year we have had to focus on PlayStation 5 and its games, but that does not mean that we are not thinking deeply about our services and discovering interesting things that will find their own moment of attention,” he says.

“New Features On The Way” For PlayStation Subscriptions

You only have to go back a few days, when Jim Ryan himself declared in TASS that they were preparing a response to Microsoft’s acclaimed Xbox Game Pass. That day there was no luck either, since when asked if they were going to create a library of games on demand in the style of the Xbox solution, the answer was brief and concise: “There is news on the way.”

Although we still do not know what it may be, a possible solution is to enrich the PS Now catalog – which allows streaming games and download all PS2 and PS4 games – or group both PS Plus and PS Now in a single subscription, such as does the Ultimate mode of Xbox Game Pass with XGP and Xbox Live Gold. Soon we will leave doubts.

Meanwhile, PS Plus, offers at least 2 PlayStation 4 games every month and one PS5 with a rotation that will depend on what Sony decides; From now to January we will have Bugsnax, while Destruction All-Stars will arrive in February. On the other hand, those who get a PS5 and are subscribed to PS Plus will receive access to the PS Plus Collection, a collection of 20 great PS4 games that can be played backwards on PlayStation 5; we tell you everything here.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are now available worldwide. Reservations and availability of units are completely sold out. In this article you can check the status of these reservations in the main chain stores in Spain.



