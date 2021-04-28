PS Plus Already hHas 47.6 Million Subscribers; Historical Peak

PS Plus: Sony’s subscription service adds another 0.2 million faithful during the first quarter of 2021 and reaches its maximum membership to date.Sony Corporation has presented this Wednesday its financial report for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 (Q4 / FY2020), the period from January to March 31, 2021. The Japanese company updates the number of active members to its loyalty program on consoles PlayStation, PS Plus, which reaches 47.6 million subscribers worldwide.

If until last December 31, 2020 there were 47.4 million subscribed players, PS Plus adds another 200,000 more members in the first quarter of 2021, allowing the service to reach its all-time high. With these data, PlayStation Plus closes the fiscal year with 6.1 million more faithful; A year ago, at the same time it had 41.5 million subscribers, according to official figures declared by the Japanese company itself. PlayStation Network, meanwhile, registered 109 million active players per month; A year ago, in this same period, there were 114 million active players.

The Japanese company is looking for incentives to enhance the appeal of PlayStation 5. In Poland, for example, they are testing Video Pass, a solution included in the membership with a range of series and films from Sony Pictures. Likewise, PS5 players have the advantage of receiving, apart from the monthly games at no additional cost (generally one from PS5, two from PS4 and another from PlayStation Talents in Spain and Portugal), a batch of 20 defining video games from the catalog. from PS4, the so-called PlayStation Plus Collection, which run via backward compatibility.

PS5 sells all 7.8 million consoles in five months; PS4 reaches 115.9 million

In that same report, Sony declares to have already distributed 7.8 million units of its new domestic platform, PlayStation 5, which exceeds the 7.6 million consoles sold by PS4 in its first five months of life. Likewise, PS4 reaches 115.9 million consoles shipped since its premiere; the second best-selling console in the history of PlayStation. Only in fiscal year 2020, Sony has managed to sell more than 338.9 million video games, of which 58.4 million were first party.

Despite everything, the stock problems directly affect the distribution of PlayStation 5, which will not reach a sales flow in line with the high demand until the second half of 2021, Sony estimates.