PS Now Reveals Games Added In February 2022: GTA Vice City Definitive Edition And More

PS Now: We tell you all the games available on PS Now as of February 2022. Four new titles will arrive on the service, available on PS5, PS4 and PC. PlayStation reveals the lineup of games that will join the PS Now catalog in February 2022. Starting on day 1 you will find four new titles as part of your subscription, among which the addition of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive stands out Edition.

All PS Now games in February 2022

Grand Theft Auto Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Little Big Workshop

Through the Darkest of Times

death squared

The Rockstar title will remain in the catalog until May 2 of this year; the remaining three do not indicate an exact figure, which suggests their indefinite permanence.

PS4, PS5 and PC gamers can subscribe to PlayStation Now for €9.99 a month, €24.99 for three months or €59.99 for a full year. Currently, the service has more than 700 games from PS2, PS3 and PS4. It has not transpired if Sony will add PS5 titles in the future.

Vice City The Definitive Edition, a controversial edition

The arrival of The Definitive Edition promised the most up-to-date version of the Rockstar trilogy. However, his arrival was accompanied by multiple technical and playable problems that clouded the final result. For critics, according to metacritic, the Nintendo Switch version was the sixth worst game of 2021 with an average score of 47 out of 100.

A few days after its launch, the company apologized publicly: “We want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered problems playing. The Grand Theft Auto franchise, and the games that make up this iconic trilogy, are as special to us as they are to fans around the world. Updated versions of these classics have not been released in a state that meets our quality standards, or the standards that our fans have come to expect.”