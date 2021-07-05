PS Now games in July 2021: Red Dead Redemption 2, Nioh 2

PS Now confirms the selection of titles that will arrive in the catalog starting July 6, 2021 for PS4 and PS5. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Nioh 2 stand out. PlayStation confirms the new wave of titles that will land on PS Now in July 2021. Subscribed users will receive access to 7 new titles, including Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar’s latest work lands on the service for a few months. In addition, there are some games that were recently commercialized; We are talking about the official video game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

PS Now in July 2021: all games for PS4 and PS5

Under this paragraph you will find the complete list of selected ones. All will be available on PS Now starting July 6. Two of them have a deadline to stay; In fact, Red Dead Redemption 2 has another peculiarity, and that is that it cannot be played via streaming. To access it you will have to download it as one more digital game on PS4 and PS5. On the other hand, it has not transcended whether the Judgment version includes the native one for the new generation. The same is true in the case of Nioh 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Until November 1, 2021

Nioh 2

Moving out

God of war

Judgment – Until October 4, 2021

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Nascar Heat 5

The July wave will join those that arrived 30 days ago. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown and Sonic Mania are just some of those that we can find right now in the catalog. Meet all the chosen ones here.

In addition to all these games, PlayStation announced a few days ago those who will participate in their other subscription during the same month. PS Plus subscribers will be able to access the PS5 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence and two others for PS4, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds, at no additional cost. In Spain and Portugal, a third party in contention joins, The Five Covens, from the PlayStation Talents program.