PS CEO explains the importance of exclusive games

Jim Ryan emphasizes that high-quality titles are essential for a console, but even more so if they are exclusive. PS5 is out now.

The new generation of PlayStation consoles is already on sale worldwide. PS5 is already a reality in Spain as well, but reservations are completely sold out until further notice. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has been very clear in a meeting with the Russian media TASS: “Everything is absolutely sold.” Millions of people want a PS5 and, with it, play exclusive video games, which are fundamental to their success for the manager.

“The great games are very important for PS5, and if they are great games exclusive to our platform, we think it will be a differential point in our favor,” he begins by saying. “We are very happy to be able to offer the PlayStation community games that they can only find on a PlayStation,” he says. And he adds: “The strength of our studio games during the PS4 era has been a major factor in how popular PlayStation 4 has been.”

So Ryan hopes that PS5 will once again have great exclusives in a steady stream. From there will come the next projects from Sony Santa Monica, Insomniac Games, Sucker Punch, Polyphony Digital, Naughty Dog and many others that make up the PlayStation Studios seal.

PS5 will feature great exclusive games in 2021

The trailer recently published this month of October with the next exclusive releases of PS5 let us see an approximate launch window of orbs such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7 and Returnal (first half of 2021, exclusive to PS5) or also Horizon Forbidden West, sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, in the second half of next year. In the case of God of War Ragnarok we only know that it will arrive in 2021 for PS5.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are now available worldwide for 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively. In the next few dates there will be more units, so stay tuned to MeriStation for any last minute news.



