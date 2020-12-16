Proves something the Big Bang Theory could never do

While Sheldon waits for the school year to begin, he spends time with his family and participates in various summer activities, including a Bible camp as seen in Young Sheldon season 4 episode 4.

At the beginning of Young Sheldon, things got off to a good start between Paige and Sheldon, but it didn’t take long for their rivalry to reignite, this time through the Bible quiz. Upset that Paige won the first round, Sheldon came back the next day.

Just so Paige wouldn’t mind in Young Sheldon. This enraged Sheldon; He resorted to a series of jokes to get a reaction from her, but nothing worked. When she explained that she is not bothered by his antics because she is more concerned about the state of her family.

In Young Sheldon, Sheldon crossed the line and prompted her by floating the idea that it is her fault her parents split up. This earned Sheldon a black eye, something even he knew he deserved.

This highlights how Young Sheldon effectively gives Sheldon a worthy challenger in Paige that was never seen on The Big Bang Theory. She even participated in these silly trolling wars with her friends.

Paige is not affected by his annoying ways because she knew he was doing it deliberately to irritate Young Sheldon. With this, she denies him the satisfaction of knowing that he managed to screw her up by making her street smart too.

It’s funny if Sheldon would have turned out differently if Paige had stayed in her life. The character has never been mentioned outside of Young Sheldon, so perhaps they lost touch after he moved to Pasadena.

In hindsight, it can be argued how her family and friends from The Big Bang Theory tolerated Sheldon too much to the point that she got used to the idea of getting everything she wanted. He needed someone like Young Sheldon’s Paige.



