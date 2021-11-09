Prove Without Drugs To Reach His Athletic Body, Kim Jong Kook Makes Sure To Take 391 Doping Tests!

The accusations from a health Youtuber, Greg Doucette to Kim Jong Kook will soon show the facts. Previously, Greg was known to accuse Kim Jong Kook of getting his athletic body until he was 45 years old now because of taking drugs.

At first Kim Jong Kook didn’t want to respond to the accusations, but ended up doing hundreds of tests and saying that it could be his Youtube content.

The test will be carried out by Kim Jong Kook until 2022, which will be handled directly by WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency).

Until now, through various tests carried out by Kim Jong Kook, it still hasn’t shown that the singer who is also an entertainer is using drugs to reach his muscles.

What is your opinion on this issue?