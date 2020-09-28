Prototype of Hyundai’s New Electric Vehicle RM20e

The prototype of the RM20e vehicle, which will challenge the super sports cars with Hyundai’s performance, has come to light. Hyundai promises 0-100 km / h take-off performance in under 3 seconds with its vehicle.

The RM20e, the newest sports car in South Korean automaker Hyundai’s RM series, came out with a prototype version. As with the previous RM14, RM15, RM16 and RM19 prototypes, the RM20e was a rear-wheel drive car, but it was the first fully electric car of the series.

The RM20e, powered by a quad electric motor system, offers the driver a magnificent 596kW of power and 960Nm of torque. With this enormous power under the hood (!), The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in less than three seconds, and it takes only 9.88 seconds to reach 200 km / h. Therefore, it is possible to say that the Hyundai RM20e prototype is a super sports car killer.

New RM20e to be the flagship of Hyundai’s electric car line

The new RM20e will be the flagship of the series, above the i20 N, i30 N, Veloster N and Kona N in the N series, which will be Hyundai’s zero-emission car series. Hyundai Motor Group Head of Product Thomas Schemera said in a statement about the new RM20e that the new sports car clearly demonstrates Hyundai’s desire for an electric car series.

According to the statement, RM20e has a 60kWh battery with 800V fast charging support. Unfortunately, this battery is not enough for the RM20e, which promises super sports car performance, to offer a long range. However, the RM20e may have been familiar to some car enthusiasts. Because the vehicle has the body of the Veloster N model.



