Proteus Review: Faster, More Intense

The 2022 answer to “Doom” will give hours of classic chaotic fun with a superdrobovik

Prodeus may be the biggest surprise this year. It’s also the best first person shooter (FPS) I’ve played all year. Prodeus has a wonderful sense of flow that made it an obsessive action last week, and the shooter manages to effortlessly weave together retro FPS mechanics with modern advances in the genre to create something memorable.

Prodeus is another of the recently popular boomer shooters — a genre with a confusing name that basically just means “the game is a bit like classic Doom”, but Prodeus has more in common with sacred FPS than most: You are a space marine stuck on an asteroid. and a whole bunch of enemies will die before the credits roll. There’s no real story to talk about—I think there’s an interdimensional war that you’re in the middle of, but you don’t care —and environmental storytelling is close to zero. You are here to kill, and the game ensures that you feel like a god while doing it.

That’s great.

Each weapon has a real impact, mainly due to the clever sound design and the fact that enemies explode with blood when you attack them. Each weapon has a meaty feel when you fire it at enemies, whether it’s a terrifying chain pistol or a starter pistol that has a phenomenal burst of three rounds when you use the secondary fire option to aim.

The arsenal of the Prodeus is extensive and pleasant to use, but most of it was taken from other sources, and when you first pick up each weapon, there is a distinct feeling that you already know how it works. Right—click with the chain gun and you will spin the barrel, while the alternative fire for the super-shotgun – yes, there is a super-shotgun, like Doom — discharges all four barrels at once, spraying enemies on nearby walls.

Some of the more esoteric ones — like the lightning rod, which can also be used as a sniper rifle — still won’t get the award for the most innovative video game weapon of 2022, but they’re a little more inventive than the enemies, which are just legally different versions of their counterparts from Doom: there’s a pink demon (not pink). a cacodemon (he has no face) and a marine with a chain gun (the same one). Where Prodeus really innovates is in level design and combat encounters, ensuring that every fight makes you feel like an unstoppable force before slowly coming to a violent crescendo. Very rarely will any participation in Prodeus leave you unsatisfied, which is impressive and worth one entry price.

When you’re actually on a level, it’s very difficult to point out what Prodeus is doing wrong. Individual tastes may vary, and you may need more of a storyline or something more than destroying enemies, but there is no denying the quality of the game offered here. Prodeus is a fairground ride teleporting enemies from all sides, so you’ll never have a minute to yourself. In other games it will seem cheap, but here the developers believe that the developers continue to throw enemies at you to the slaughter.

In fact, the smartest trick of Prodeus is how casual and laid-back he makes everything feel. There are tons of tiny details that make it smooth. This is how you imagine Doom looking back to the 90s, a mix of 2.5D sprites from the 90s and some beautiful modern effects, such as how the area around you lights up after you fire a rocket, fire crackles and burns or even blood explodes. everyone when you take out the bad guy.

Where the game falls is in the parts that are not related to shooting. By finding secrets, you get ore, an in-game currency that you can spend on buying weapons and upgrades in the form of shops that you can visit in the world. The whole sentence makes me feel a little upset, although that nausea was mitigated a little by the fact that the first weapon I bought was a super-shotgun.

The idea of idling on the world map between levels is not a bad idea: this is a system that really works for re-passing levels, and very rarely do you have a choice of how you are going to solve problems. But bringing the camera to the macro level largely undermines the sense of urgency that Prodeus brings to every second line of its code. After giving you time to rest, you’ll start wondering if Prodeus is really as phenomenal as you remembered him 20 seconds ago, knee-deep in the dead, firing both guns.

This.

Prodeus launched on September 23 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Verdict

The combination of thoughtful design and fierce intensity makes Prodeus the best single-player shooter of the year to date. He loses grades for the confusing economy and the outside world, but it’s still worth whispering in the same reverent voice that you save for the classics.

Positive

Satisfactory shooting

Fantastic soundtrack

Full gas intensity

Minuses

Overworld is gaining momentum strongly

Weapons and enemies feel safe