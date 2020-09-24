Protests in Louisville, New York, Los Angeles

Thousands of people took to the streets in several cities in the United States after a grand jury decision not to indict any of the police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

The indictment: Only one of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death was charged with senseless endangerment in the first degree.

The other two officers who also fired during the March event were not prosecuted, meaning that no officer was charged with killing Taylor.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor’s family, called the decision “outrageous and offensive.” The NAACP also said that the justice system “failed” Taylor and that accusations of crimes against one of the officers “do not go far enough.”

Thousands of protesters marched today in various cities across the United States, including New York, Chicago, Washington DC, Louisville, Nashville, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

In some cities, protests have turned into clashes with law enforcement: two officers were shot in Louisville and police fired tear gas at protesters in Atlanta.



