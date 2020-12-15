Protests are raging: Thousands of iPhones were looted!

Not long ago, Apple started to be remembered for a protest in which workers rioted. The uprising in question began to be replaced by larger scale demonstrations. The protests that started in India’s Wistron factory continued with the looting of thousands of iPhones. In fact, this protest is not directly related to Apple, but it still draws attention to such an event in a factory that produces Apple products. All the details about the Apple protest and looting:

Details of the Apple protest and looting: What happened?

As a reminder, Pegatron, Apple’s main supplier, asked workers to work overtime, but did not pay additional wages.

According to the news on The Times of India, the Apple protest balance sheet is quite heavy. The total damage as described is said to be over Rs 437, or over $ 59 million. This amount includes damage to the factory’s assembly line and thousands of stolen / damaged iPhones. It is reported that the protests started on Saturday and lasted about two hours.

Speaking about the dispute, State Labor Minister Shrvram Hebar said contract workers and the company have been in trouble for the past three months. Stating that Wistron has signed contracts with six companies to employ approximately 8 thousand 900 employees in the Kolar factory, Shrvram talked about the mishaps at the point of making payments.

The minister stated that the problem was basically caused by the problem of miscommunication and gave a three-day deadline. Let’s see if the wages of the workers will be paid when this period expires.



