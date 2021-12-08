Protested Because His Father Has Negative Influence in Thailand, Agency Opens Up About Sitala H1-KEY

One of the girl group members who will debut, Sitala from H1-KEY has recently been involved in controversy because of her late father’s political views.

Sitala is a member of the girl group that will soon debut from the Grand Line Group, H1-KEY.

However, Sitala’s joining in the girl group has received a lot of criticism, both from Korean and international netizens, because it is known that Sitala’s late father participated in supporting the anti-democracy campaign in Thailand.

Sital’s father is said to be a high-ranking official who supported Thailand to run under a military dictatorship.

In response to this, Grand Line Group released an official statement to answer various criticisms from netizens on Sitala’s debut in the South Korean girl group, H1-KEY.