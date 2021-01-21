Protect your Telegram account and we’ll show you how

Since WhatsApp announced last week an update in its conditions of use, stating that it could collect certain data to later share it with Facebook, many people have decided to change applications. In this scenario, Telegram is one of the most benefited and this is reflected in the numbers. In recent days, Telegram has announced that it has surpassed 500 million users, reaching a whopping 25 million in just 72 hours.

If you are one of those who has already switched to Telegram or are thinking of doing so, we are going to show below how to protect our account in the best possible way. To do this, it is best to activate the verification in two steps or two factors, something that the messaging app itself allows us.

Steps to follow to activate two-step verification in Telegram

To do this, the first thing we have to do is open the app on the mobile and follow the steps shown below:

We touch on the menu button.

We enter Settings.

Next we choose the option Privacy and security.

We scroll to the Security section and look for the Two-Step Verification option.

By clicking on this option, the wizard will start that will guide us to activate the two-step verification.

The first thing it will ask us is that we enter a password.

We enter the password we want.

We confirm the password again.

Now it will ask us to enter a text that will serve as a reminder in case we forget the password at any time.

The next step is when we have to enter the email address for the recovery of our account.

Then we will receive a message in said account where we will receive the verification code.

We enter the code and if everything goes well, we will have the two-step verification activated in our Telegram account.

Two-step verification adds an extra security step when logging into our Telegram account, as we have just seen, it consists of establishing a password that we must not share with anyone and that must be unique and the strongest possible. That is, it is not recommended that it be a key that we already use in other services and that it meets the minimum standards of a secure key such as having uppercase, lowercase, numbers, characters and a certain length, for example.