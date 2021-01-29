Proposal: Armie Hammer leaves Godfather series

Actor Armie Hammer of Call Me By Your Name is no longer part of Paramount +’s The Godfather series, The Offer. Hammer had been cast as the protagonist of the 10-episode project behind the scenes of the 1972 film.

The departure came after controversial claims about the actor surfaced on the internet. The charges involving sordid content messages sent to several women on social media were made through an Instagram account.

Earlier this month, news that Hammer had left the production of his romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which would star alongside Jennifer Lopez, had already been released.

The reports, confirmed by some of his ex-girlfriends, were rebuked by the actor, who did not respond to the allegations.

The Offer: learn more about the series that tells the backstage of The Godfather

The Offer was commissioned by Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount +, which will arrive in Latin America in 2021.

The production is a miniseries on the backstage of the 1972 Oscar-winning film, The Godfather, from 1972.

The character to be played by Armie Hammer is Al Ruddy, a producer who worked alongside Francis Ford Coppola on the classic. However, it remains to be seen who will replace the actor in the project.

The series will be produced by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora) and features Ruddy himself on the team as executive producer.

In addition, the plot promises to report the difficulties faced by the production of the film, such as conflicts with the Italian-American community and the effort to convince actor Marlon Brando to participate in the film.

The Offer will be the first original project from streaming Paramount +, the new version of CBS All Access, and will reach the public in 2021.