Promotional video shows serious car theft problems

The Chicago P.D.season 8 episodes continue to air every Wednesday, but tomorrow’s episode, February 3, appears to show a botched theft of a car that the law enforcement team does not understand.

What looks like a botched carjacking may or may not be just that, as seen in the promo video for season 8 episode 5, “In Your Care.” The synopsis goes like this:

“The team investigates a series of vehicle thefts and discovers that the truth is more complicated than they think. Burgess makes a discovery about a previous case that will change his life forever. ”

Because of how little they have to go on, their only witness is the one who called him, they can only speculate what happened until their victim wakes up in Chicago Med.

But, doubts increase, since, according to the toxicology report, no drugs or alcohol were found in the victim’s system. Check out the video here.

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), it’s likely a botched carjacking due to the rise of them in that neighborhood, which is the “perfect territory” for it. And based on the signs that the victim was hit in and out of the car, Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) agrees.

Today’s episode seems to show a little more depth about the life and personality of Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). But what will happen in this season 8 of Chicago P.D.