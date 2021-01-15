Promotional video shows Gallo and Mackey’s life in danger

The popular Chicago Fire series has revealed a new promotional video for episode 4 of season 9, in which a serious danger is seen for Gallo and Mackey, after being in the middle of an explosion.

Chicago Fire returned after a hiatus in its second episode on November 18, 2020, so now with its return in 2021, it premiered its third episode of season 9.

In addition to everything that happened between Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) in the episode that aired this January 13. The followers were speechless with the advance of the fourth episode.

Recently a promotional video for the fourth episode of Chicago Fire season 9 was revealed, in which Gianna Mackey (Adriyan Rae) is seen, treating a patient, but, at the site where she was, she was about to have an explosion.

So Blacke Gallo (Alberto Rosende) immediately runs off while yelling at Mackey of danger and jumps on her and the patient to protect them, the explosion occurring later.

All Chicago Fire fans are concerned about what may happen to Gallo and Mackey, the new members of the season 8 and 9 show.