Promotional video reveals Joe Cruz is in grave danger

The new Chicago Fire episode titled “Dead of Winter” will see Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) once again go hunting with Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) as they search for the truth behind a fire that started at a local camp for the homeless. home.

The adventures of our favorite Chicago Fire firefighters Kelly Severide and Matthew Casey are usually quite entertaining, so fans are hoping this is a really fun episode.

Elsewhere in Firehouse 51, Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) will experience what’s known as a close call, which has got to be even scarier as the audience now knows that his wife Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie) is waiting for the first. son of him.

It seems like we can’t go more than two weeks without someone on the Chicago Fire show in distress, and now it’s Cruz’s turn. Could that scare lead Cruz to reveal to his teammates that his wife is pregnant?

Recall that even though Chloe asked him not to, the Chicago Fire can’t hide that secret forever, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Cruz had to explain why he’s exceptionally nervous after this particular incident.

On the other hand, according to the data provided in the description of the new episode by the OneChicago franchise, there will be a fire in a homeless camp which will leave Severide and Casey searching for answers.

In turn, Cruz will be shocked after a close call and Ritter will give a hand to one of the victims. Similarly the new episode of Chicago Fire seems to be really icy.

For its part, the story of the next episode of Chicago Fire promises to highlight the notorious cold in the city of Chicago and the previews have also revealed that Cruz will be in serious trouble.