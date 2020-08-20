Promotional Video of New Call of Duty Game Released

Activision has released a promotional video on Call of Duty’s YouTube channel. The published promotional video reveals some details about the new Call of Duty game. According to the promotional video, the game will be inspired by real events between the USA and Russia. The game will be announced on August 26th.

Activision, one of the well-established names of the video game industry, announced that they will announce a new “Call of Duty” game every year with the statements it made in the past. This statement made after the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which was released last year, made Call of Duty fans very happy.

Activision released another free Call of Duty game named “Warzone” after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This game offered gamers an impressive battle royale experience. The game became so popular in a short time that more than 75 million players downloaded Call of Duty: Warzone. And the last move of the Activision team is now exposed. A promotional video prepared by the company clearly reveals the new Call of Duty game.

A released trailer offers some details from the new Call of Duty game

The Activision team released a promotional video on Call of Duty’s YouTube channel. The published promotional video gives important information about the new Call of Duty game. For example, the new Call of Duty game will touch on events that really happened. However, this trailer brings some question marks with it. These question marks appear as whether the game will be the next generation, what will be its name, and what the game will actually look like.

The promotional video shared by the Activision team is published under the title “Know Your History”. Moreover, by emphasizing this in the game, it is explained that the events that happened in the past can be experienced again in the future. So what does this game tell? What will the upcoming Call of Duty game promise its fans? Hyadi, let’s take a closer look at the details in Activision’s promotional video.

Activision calls the game Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War (at least for now)

According to the images in the promotional video, Activision plans to name the new Call of Duty game as Black Ops Cold War. The phrase “Cold War” describes the Cold War, one of the most important events in history. This brings to mind the Russian-US tension directly, which is both the correct approach and Activision explicitly emphasizes this issue in its promotional video. In other words, we will witness the tensions between the USA and Russia in the game.

In the promotional video prepared by Activision, some statements by Yuri Bezmenov, a former KGB Agent, welcome us. The flashing texts we come across during a real interview given by Bezmenov talk about a spy code named “Perseus” and the plans of this spy to destroy the USA. This spy works predictably for Soviet Russia.

There is a confusing detail in the promotional video. This detail is how the game is associated with the Cold War. Namely, the US government launched the Manhattan Project to produce nuclear weapons during World War II. However, the spies had somehow managed to steal US nuclear secrets. In fact, at that time, the code name of one of the spies who made information stolen was called “Perseus”. This data, included in an article by the CIA, confuses the upcoming Call of Duty game. Because the promotional video coincides with the Cold War, and the real event coincides with the times of the Second World War.

The new Call of Duty game will be announced on August 26

In the promotional video prepared by Activision, it is stated that this game will be announced in full detail on August 26. So when that day comes, we will have the opportunity to meet all the details of the new Call of Duty game. The statements made by the Activision team will reveal the release date of the game and will eliminate the question marks in the minds. If you wish, let’s leave you alone with the promotional video of the new Call of Duty game.



